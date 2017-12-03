Silk River 2017: Project journey to explore India, UK relationship

The stories of the 20 locations will be shared through 20 giant hand-painted Bengali silk scrolls and other performances. (PTI)

Top News SBI interest rates on bulk deposits hiked from November 30; here is big benefit you will get now

Come December 6, a group of contemporary artists, historians, writers and musicians from the UK and India will set out on a unique 11-day-long journey to explore the relationship between the two countries. The journey on river Hooghly will begin from Azimganj in Murshidabad and culminate at Batanagar in Kolkata on December 16. The ‘Silk River 2017’ project is aimed at creating awareness of the Indo-British cultural relationship by engaging communities who live alongside both rivers – Hooghly and Thames, said Debanjan Chakrabarti, director of British Council East and North East. Participants would work across 20 locations from Murshidabad and Batanagar to the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and Southend, Chakrabarti said. The project’s UK leg was held along the Thames between September 15 and 24. The ‘Silk River India Walk’ – the second leg of the project, will see the international community gather to explore the rich heritage of the region through walks, seminars and cultural programmes, said Ali Pretty, one of the directors of the project.

They will also take part in curated events comprising workshops and film screenings, Pretty said. The stories of the 20 locations will be shared through 20 giant hand-painted Bengali silk scrolls and other performances. The project marks the 70th year of Indo-British cultural ties.