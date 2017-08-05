Sikkim standoff: Shared interests of India, China outweigh differences, says Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu

Chinese Consul General, Ma Zhanwu said that the nations could cooperate for mutual benefit and shared interest. (IE)

Amid the ongoing stand off between India and China in Doklam, Ma Zhanwu, the Chinese Consul General, on Friday said that although there are differences and problems between India and China, but the shared interests between the two countries ‘far outweigh these differences’, according to an Indian Express report. Zhanwu also said that the nations could cooperate for mutual benefit and shared interest. “There are differences and problems between India and China. But the shared interests between the two nations far outweigh these differences. If a rational solution cannot be found immediately, then constructive cooperation needs to continue till the time a solution is found. China and India should continue with friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Consul General said as reported in The Indian Express. While Zhanwu reiterated that Doklam is ‘Chinese territory’. He said despite the ‘differences’, there was a need for both nations to focus on and continue economic cooperation.

Also, news agency PTI quoted Zhanwu as saying that the exchanges and cooperation between China and India would contribute to the overall atmosphere of the relationship. He added that in the long run, it will contribute in serving of the problems existing between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha on Thursday said that a solution to the Doklam standoff lies in dialogue and not war. She underlined that China had been contributing to India’s economic growth and had huge stakes in the country. She said that patience is key to resolving problems because if patience is lost, there can be a provocation on the other side. “We will keep patience to resolve the issue,” she said while referring to the Dokalam stand-off issue with China.