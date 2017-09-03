Sikkim Standoff: RSS commends government’s handling of Doklam issue

The RSS has commended the Narendra Modi government for the “tough handling” of the Doklam standoff issue with China in the Sikkim Sector, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said on Sunday. (Image: Reuters)

The RSS has commended the Narendra Modi government for the “tough handling” of the Doklam standoff issue with China in the Sikkim Sector, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said on Sunday. He said the issue of external security was discussed during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day coordination meet here. “It is perhaps the first time that India took such a strong stand that China had to withdraw its forces (from Doklam),” he told media persons here. Vaidya, however, dismissed reports that the RSS took stock of the government’s work during its meeting. “This is not the platform to review government’s performance.” The RSS leader said the organisation also expressed concern over the lack of jobs for the youth and said the National Democratic Alliance government should work to create more jobs in the country. Vaidya said the RSS was of the view that there was need for society to come forward and contribute to employment generation.

He said priority should be given to small and medium enterprises, especially those in rural and agricultural domains. “There is a large section of young population in our country. There is a need to create employment for them. Not only the government but society, too, should come forward and contribute,” he said. The RSS leader also said that the 2019 General Elections and Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle did not come up for discussion during the meeting.

The issue of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was also not discussed since the “matter is in the Supreme Court, which will soon take it up”. Vaidya said that with a changing global landscape, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss India’s role in the new world order and how it can play it better. The RSS’s annual coordination committee meeting with its affiliates began here on September 1.