Sikkim standoff: Red alert for India as China increases military presence at Doklam

Doklam standoff: In a stern message to India, China has stepped up its troop presence at Doklam, according to Indian Express. Beijing has come up with around 80 tents for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troopers at a distance of around one km from Dolam plateau, north of Doka La post. However, the number of soldiers in the area is likely to be less than 800, IE report says. The number suggests that the neighbouring has not deployed a full PLA infantry battalion yet. Notably, the ongoing standoff had begin seven weeks back. Apart from this around 300 PLA soldiers are deployed at the ground zero. Indian Army has so far kept around 350 soldiers in nearly 30 tents. According to the report, there was no movement from the other side that has been tracked by jawans.

Meanwhile, the Army has also advanced its schedule for Operational Alert, popularly called Op Alert, for units of 33 Corps. 33 Corps has been looking after Sikkim’s border with China. An Op Alert is a two-week long annual training event in which all Army units move to familiarise themselves with their likely area of operation. The two-week period does not include the time for movement and acclimatisation for deployment at higher altitudes. The drill is usually held late September or early October but has been advanced to early August.

On August 9, IANS reported that the countdown to a military conflict between India and China has begun and New Delhi should come to senses and withdraw troops from Doklam before it’s too late. “The countdown to a clash between the two forces has begun, and the clock is ticking away the time to what seems to be an inevitable conclusion,” it said. “As the standoff … enters its seventh week, the window for a peaceful solution is closing,” an editorial in the state-run China Daily said, according to IANS.