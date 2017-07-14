Sikkim standoff: No room for talks unless India withdraws troops, says Chinese media

Xinhua news agency seemed to reject India’s overture, saying there was no room for talks until Indian troops vacated Doklam – a disputed territory between China and Bhutan. (PTI)

The diplomatic resolution to the border row is not possible unless troops are withdrawn by India, which by “turning a deaf ear” to Beijing’s demand will only worsen the situation, China’s state-run media said on Friday. India’s External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said diplomatic channels were “available” to the two countries to resolve the border standoff in the Sikkim sector. However, the commentary in Xinhua news agency seemed to reject India’s overture, saying there was no room for talks until Indian troops vacated Doklam – a disputed territory between China and Bhutan. “China has made it clear that there is no room for negotiations on this incident and India must withdraw its border-crossing troops from Doklam. For China, the border line is the bottom line,” the commentary said.

“China has a will to solve the problem peacefully by diplomatic means and China also cherishes peace and serenity in the border areas, but the precondition is that the trespassers of India must withdraw unconditionally.” It said by “turning a deaf ear” to China’s demand for troop withdrawal, India “will worsen the month-long standoff and put itself further into embarrassment”. “India has to know (that) illegal stay of its troops in Doklam will by no means force a fait accompli there, and that it has to change mind before things go even worse.

“India should not regard the existing situation as the same as or even similar to the previous two standoffs in 2013 and 2014 near Ladakh, a disputed area between China, Pakistan and India in southeastern Kashmir. “Diplomatic efforts led the troop frictions there to a well-arranged end. But this time it is a totally different case.” It said China’s several protests and arguments have failed to bring India back to reason.

“In recent years, some Indian civil groups, tinted with intense nationalism, have been constantly stirring up anti-China sentiments, even clamouring to boycott ‘the commodities of hostile countries’ at a time when the situation on China-Indian boundary intensified. “As an old Chinese saying goes, peace is most precious. It has been noticed that Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar recently has made positive remarks in Singapore, saying that ‘India and China should not let differences become disputes’.

“What China would like to see more are corresponding actions taken by India.It is highly anticipated that India would abide by the basic principles of international law and would not stick to its errors stubbornly.”