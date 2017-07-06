Sikkim standoff: Indian troops must pull back to their side of boundary unconditionally, immediately, says China

Sikkim standoff: Li Ya, Political Counselor in Chinese Embassy in India. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Speaking in the wake of ongoing tension between India and China, Li Ya, Political Counselor in Chinese Embassy in India said the only solution is that Indian troops must pull back to their side immediately, reported news agency ANI. He added that this is the condition for any dialogue between the two countries. “As far as solution is concerned Indian troops must pull back to Indian side of the boundary unconditionally and immediately. This is the precondition for any meaningful dialogue between China and India,” Li Ya was quoted as saying by the agency.

The Chinese Ambassador added that India has wrongly crossed the boundary in the name of security concerns and added that it won’t be accepted by a sovereign country like China. “India crossed delimited boundary into other country’s territory in name of security concerns, which won’t be acceptable to a sovereign state. China’s activities in Doklam within its sovereignty. Indian side trespassed into Chinese territory & changed status quo,” Li Ya said.

These statements came just one day after Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Wednesday had said that border standoff between armies of India and China at the Sikkim sector can be resolved diplomatically. “I think the issue can be resolved at the diplomatic level. The Chinese troops should stay where they were earlier. China is approaching towards Bhutanese territory. We want them not to come forward. This is our security concern and this is our stand. Bhutan’s King had yesterday given a statement that Chinese (troops) are entering into its territory. This tension can be resolved at the diplomatic level. Across the table we can solve all the problems,” Bhamre said.

Yesterday, the Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui had said that China had ruled out a compromise in the military standoff. China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for the past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road.