Sikkim standoff: India Foundation delegation leaves for China after visa row resolved

Amid the Sikkim standoff between India and China, a delegation of RSS affiliated think tank India Foundation had left for Shanghai yesterday. (PTI image)

Amid the Sikkim standoff between India and China, a delegation of RSS affiliated think tank India Foundation had left for Shanghai yesterday, according to Indian Express report. The delegation, which includes editor of RSS-affiliated weekly journal Organiser Prafulla Ketkar, will attend annual bilateral dialogue with Fudan University, the kreport says. Notably, Organiser has so far taken an aggressive stand against China. Nehru Memorial and Museum Director Shakti Sinha, a former bureaucrat who was earlier associated with India Foundation, was also one of delegates, the report says.

Earlier this month, India Foundation had canceled a visit of its delegation to China after two of its junior research members were allegedly denied visas, PTI report said. Foundation Director and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, however, had dismissed reports that he was part of the delegation. “I was not in the delegation. It was supposed to be an academic delegation. After the denial of visa to two researchers, Foundation called off the visit,” he tweeted.

On July 8, China had said that Beijing has not denied visas to members of the delegation of the India Foundation. Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Xie Liyan had said that the delegation will visit China as scheduled and reports that two of foundation’s junior researchers were denied visas and the visit has been canceled were not true, as per PTI report.

A few days ago a controversy erupted over a meeting between Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui. Congress had initially denied that the party Vice President met the Chinese envoy and then made a big flip flop. Gandhi took to Twitter to defend his meeting with the Chinese envoy and said it was his job to be informed on critical issues, referring to the India-China stand-off.

Watch this video

He said if the government was concerned about his meeting with the Chinese ambassador, they should also question the three Union ministers who are “availing Chinese hospitality when the border stand-off is on”. Gandhi also posted on his Twitter handle a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping sitting on a swing to take a dig at the government. “And for the record, I am not the guy sitting on the swing while a thousand Chinese troops had physically entered India (sic),” he had tweeted, referring to Chinese president’s visit to Gujarat in 2014.