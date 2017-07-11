Sikkim standoff: India, China agree not to allow differences to become disputes, confirms Foreign Secretary Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that India-China relationship acquired many dimensions. (ANI photo)

Amid ongoing Sikkim standoff, a big statement has come from Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. Addressing the press, Jaishankar said, “Today India-China relations are really multifaceted and in the last month leaders of the two countries met, they reached consensus on two points – One, at a time of global uncertainty, India, China relations are a factor of stability and two, in their relationship India and China must not allow differences to become disputes.” Jaishankar’s statement came during a media briefing in Singapore. “It is not only India and China that have stakes in each other, world and especially the ASEAN has vested interest in this matter,” Jainshankar added.

Moreover, Jaishankar said that India-China relationship acquired many dimensions and we are all aware by now of the complexity inherent in rise of two major powers near simultaneously that too in close proximity. “In this changing landscape, few would dispute that evolving India-China relationship has a direct implication for ASEAN, globally,” Jaishankar added. “China’s dramatic rise has repercussions that are still being evaluated, perhaps by China itself,” says Jaishankar.

Noteworthy, at present, China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan

recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.