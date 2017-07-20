Sikkim standoff: Hindu Nationalism would push India into war with China, claims Chinese state media

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is seen in front of the Friendship bridge over the Yalu River connecting the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in China’s Liaoning Province, April 1, 2017. (REUTERS)

Amidst the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in Doklam region in Sikkim sector, Chinese state media on Thursday stepped up its propaganda war against India, saying rising nationalist sentiments in India may push the country to war with China. While noting that “nationalist fervor”, demanding revenge against China for the 1962 war, has “taken root” in India, the election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 has “fueled the country’s nationalist sentiments”

“Modi took advantage of rising Hindu nationalism to come to power. This, on one hand, has enhanced his prestige and ability to control the country, but on the other, has made India more subject to the influence of conservatives, thus hampering reform,” it said. The editorial claimed that the Indian government is demanded to act tougher in foreign relations towards countries like China and Pakistan. On Sikkim border standoff, it said, this is “an action targeted at China that caters to the demand of India’s religious nationalists.”

The scathing editorial says India’s politicians and strategists have “shown no wisdom” in stopping India’s China policy from being “kidnapped by rising nationalism.”

“This will put India’s own interests in jeopardy. India should be careful and not let religious nationalism push the two countries into war,” it said.