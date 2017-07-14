Sikkim standoff: Chinese media recalls 1962 India China war

Amid the ongoing border issue between Indian and China, Chinese media has invoked the memories of 1962 war between the two countries.

Sikkim standoff: Amid the ongoing border issue between Indian and China, Chinese media has invoked the memories of 1962 war between the two countries, according to Indian Express report. People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, has published an editorial regarding the war. A website published rare photographs from the conflict. This comes even as New Delhi is pitching for diplomatic resolution. Indian authority has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed a range of issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders’ meeting last week in Hamburg. The Chinese officials have maintained that there was no such official meeting them, according to IE report.

Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that it is really not for him to comment on the editorials and opinion pieces appearing in the media. “This matter that we are dealing with is a serious matter. It has implications for us, for a number of reasons. Therefore, we remain engaged in addressing that matter. We have outlined our approach… I would like to confine myself to what is the approach of the Government of India, what is our thinking in terms of addressing a situation, a dispute that we are dealing with right now,” Baglay said.

Chinese media and government spokespersons earlier have recalled the 1962 war between as a warning following the stand-off between the two countries in Doklam, in the Sikkim region, sparked tensions in mid-June.

People’s Daily has published this article-“If this can be tolerated, what cannot be tolerated?”, the editorial refers to India’s alleged attempts to “erode” Chinese territory, recounts Indian Army provocation and warns of retaliation.

Apart from this, The English tabloid Global Times in a series of articles attacked India alleging that New Delhi wanted to appease domestic and international audiences. That’s why army had crossed into China’s Doklam area in the name of helping Bhutan. It had warned against using the Dalai Lama card amid the border row.