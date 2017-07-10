Sikkim standoff: China troops can enter Kashmir, argues expert, sparks outrage; know his Pakistan logic behind the move

The argument is one of the many that the Chinese scholar gave blaming India for sending its troops to the disputed Doklam area. (PTI photo)

According to a Chinese expert, his country’s troops would be entitled to enter Kashmir. As per him, the logic is the same which has permitted Indian troops to enter an area which is disputed by China and Bhutan, according to a Times of India report. “Under India’s logic, if the Pakistani government requests, a third country’s army can enter the area disputed by India and Pakistan,” the expert said. The argument is one of the many that the Chinese scholar gave blaming India for sending its troops to the disputed Doklam area, the TOI report added. Noteworthy, India has responded to efforts by China to build a road in the Doklam area. The Doklam area falls next to the trijunction connecting Sikkim with Tibet and Bhutan.

Long Xingchun, Director of the Center for Indian Studies at China West Normal University in an article cited by TOI said,”Beijing can internationalise the Doklam controversy without worrying about Western countries supporting India because the West has a lot of business to do with China.” Also, the Chinese scholar reiterated Beijing’s stated line that Doklam belongs to China.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region. Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.