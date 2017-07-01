Sikkim standoff: China foreign ministry releases map listing regions claimed by India, Bhutan

The map was posted by the Chinese section of foreign ministry on its website on Friday. (Image: PTI)

The Foreign ministry of China has recently released a map claiming that Indian troops trespassed into its territory in Sikkim region which is currently in dispute with India and Bhutan’s perception of the boundaries in the region. In a report published by Hindustan Times, the map was posted by the Chinese section of foreign ministry on its website on Friday. “The map is especially different from the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control in the depiction of the strategic tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China,” the report said.

The areas far south which is claimed in the map is what India says to be till Batang La, while Beijing has extended its claim to the territory till Mount Gipmochi. The situation get further complex with Bhutan’s claims. Both China and Bhutan have a territorial issue over the Dongland region where the current standoff began on June 16. The report also said that India has acknowledged on Friday that its troops has worked in sync with the Bhutan government to ask a Chinese construction party to desist from changing the current situation by constructing a road in the Dongland area. India and Bhutan have even asked China to maintain the status quo and New Delhi reasoned it by saying that the construction activity has serous security implications.

New Delhi has also stressed that any move to unilaterally determine tri-junction points violates the 2012 India-China agreement which was signed to finalise the boundary in this region in collaboration with all related countries. China, on the other hand, says that the Donglang area has been with it since ancient times.

“There is solid legal evidence to support the delimitation of the Sikkim section of the China-India boundary. It is stated in article one of the Convention Between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet (1890) that the boundary of Sikkim and Tibet shall be the crest of the mountain range separating the waters flowing into the Sikkim Teesta and its affluent from the waters flowing into the Tibetan Mochu and northwards into other rivers of Tibet,” Chinese media reported after the standoff in Sikkim began.

“The line commences at Mount Gipmochi on the Bhutan frontier, and follows the above-mentioned water-parting to the point where it meets Nepal territory,” the report added. It also quoted the Chinese foreign ministry saying that the region where Indian border troops have trespassed belongs to their territory.