Sikkim standoff at Doklam: China at it again, mouthpiece says withdraw troops for peace, dubs Arun Jaitley remarks as bloated self assertiveness

The Chinese have ramped up their rhetoric over the Sikkim standoff and have now even got personal about it.

The Chinese have ramped up their rhetoric over the Sikkim standoff and have now even got personal about it. This has come merely four days after India said that it will continue to use diplomatic channels with China to resolve Doklam stand off. A commentary has been published on Xinhua, China’s official press agency, which says that ‘India must understand borderline is bottom line’. The commentary is largely focussed on Doklam standoff. The commentary in the official press agency says, “The Doklam area has long been recognised as Chinese sovereign territory with a clear history and legal basis, so there is absolutely no reason for India’s incursion.” Moreover, the commentary in Xinhua warns of consequences. “India should rectify its mistakes and show sincerity to avoid an even more serious situation creating more significant consequences,” says the commentary.

Also, the article has put a precondition for bilateral peace. “The withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam remains a precondition for bilateral peace, and China will take all necessary measures to ensure its territorial integrity,” reads the article.

The commentary also talks about Arun Jaitley’s remarks. The article says, “Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley said India in 2017 is different from India in 1962 implying the country’s improved military strength and bloated self-assertiveness. On the other hand, Jaitley should not ignore China’s unwavering and consistent stance which has continued over the last five decades and its firm belief in the international justice that no country can pursue its security at the cost of another country’s sovereignty.”

Earlier, India had said it will continue to use diplomatic channels with China to resolve Doklam stand off and insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conversation on a range of issues in Hamburg. “We have diplomatic channels available. We have embassies in both countries. Those channels will continue to be used,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said on nearly month-long stand off in Dokalam.

There is a stand off between the armies of India and China in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16..