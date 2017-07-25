Sikkim standoff at Doklam: China asks India to pull out, threatens to step up troop deployment on border

Sikkim standoff at Doklam: China has raised its tone and threatened to step up deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sino-India border. (PTI image)

Sikkim standoff at Doklam: China has raised its tone and threatened to step up deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sino-India border. The country’s Defence Ministry has asked New Delhi to withdraw army from the trijunction point in Bhutan where the two country’s has been locked in a stand off since June, according to Indian Express report. The Narendra Modi government has not given any official response to this but New Delhi has maintained that it is looking for a peaceful resolution, there cannot be any unilateral withdrawal. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had given a strong statement in Parliament.

“The Chinese border troops have taken initial counter measures at the site and will step up targeted deployment and training. India should abandon any impractical illusions. The PLA has demonstrated unshakable determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will hold a bilateral with his counterpart and State Councillor, Yang Jiechi during BRICS security summit to be held on July 27 and July 28.

Yesterday China said that it was easier to shake mountain than the PLA. The PLA has already carried out two brigade-level exercises, including live-fire exercises, logistics support drills and the testing of a light battle tank, on the Tibetan plateau since the confrontation began mid-June after Beijing claimed jawans had stopped the Chinese from constructing a road.

