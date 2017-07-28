Sikkim standoff at Doklam: After NSA BRICS meet, Ajit Doval to meet Xi Jinping today

India wants to follow the ‘Astana consensus’. (PTI/AP)

Amidst the border standoff at Doklam, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Thursday. The two discussed the prevailing situation at the tri-junction in Bhutan and would soon call on Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Indian Express reported. The meeting between the special representatives of the India-China border was held on the sidelines of the BRICS security summit in Beijing. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said, “Yang also separately exchanged views with the three senior representatives on bilateral relations, international and regional issues and multilateral affairs, and set forth China’s position on bilateral issues and major problems.” Whereas the government here was quoted as saying that “differences between India and China should be handled or addressed in such a manner that they do not become disputes,” according to IE. Doval will attend the two-day BRICS meeting of the NSAs which is being hosted by Yang.

Gopal Baglay, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs told media persons that India wants to follow the ‘Astana consensus’, which was decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President on June 9. Baglay said, “The first component (of the Astana consensus) is that relations are significant and the two countries are a factor of stability. And the second component is that differences between India and China be handled or addressed in a manner that they do not become disputes. That remains our approach.”

According to the report, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in Astana had said, “There was also an understanding that where we have differences, differences should not become disputes. In fact, if handled well, can even become an opportunity. The sense of the meeting was that two countries have a great interest in working with each other and we will have differences. Where we have differences, how to work and find common ground. And wherever we have concerns, each side will look at with a degree of seriousness.”