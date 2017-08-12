Sikkim standoff: Army puts Arunachal Pradesh unit on high alert

Army troops have already been staged forward in Sikkim as they undertake their Operational Alert in August which was expected to take place in October. (Image: PTI)

Amidst the going India-China military standoff at Doklam, the Indian Army has given a red alert to its units in Arunachal Pradesh deputing some troops in the state, a little ahead of their usual position. However, these troops are still said to be short of the Chinese border. According to The Indian Express sources, several units of the Tezpur-headquartered 4 Corps and Dimpaur-headquartered 3 Corps have been placed on high alert in a ‘No War No Peace mode.’ The sources also highlighted that these measures are not in connection to the military build-up of China in Tibet which would be a threat to India. It has also been learnt that there was no major movement of Chinese military noticed by Indian side as off now.

The report also added that Army troops in Sikkim have already been staged forward in Sikkim as they undertake their Operational Alert in August which was expected to take place in October. Even in Ladakh, which is another area where the two countries share a disputed border, no movement of the Army has been observed. The two corps in Arunachal were put on high alert since the beginning of this month when near about 24,000 soldiers were asked to move forward from their usual locations.

The move is aimed that restricting convoys of military trucks used for this movement which might be misunderstood by the neighbouring country as an attempt to escalate. Indian Express also stated that the troops, moreover, have not yet been moved to higher altitudes, above 9, 000 feet.

The artillery regiments have been one of the major groups that have been asked to move forward by nearly 70-80 km. Usually, these units are located around 150 km from the China border. The change in position of Indian soldiers and stores have been necessitated by the variation in infrastructure on both India and China’s side.