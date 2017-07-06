Sikkim standoff: After row, China cancels Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meet at G20 summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry officials statement comes amid the lengthy border stand-off between the armies of both the nations (PTI)

Sikkim standoff: China has today cancelled the meet between Prime Minisrter Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that “the atmosphere is not right” for a meet even as they are expected to attend the G20 summit in Hamburg, according to a PTI report. Chinese Foreign Ministry officials statement comes amid the lengthy border stand-off between the armies of both the nations. Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre has told PTI that the border standoff can be resolved diplomatically and that the Chinese soldiers should leave first to reduce tension in the area. “China is approaching towards Bhutanese territory. We want them not to come forward. “This is our security concern and this is our stand. Bhutan’s King had yesterday given a statement that Chinese (troops) are entering into its territory. This tension can be resolved at the diplomatic level. Across the table we can solve all the problems,” he added.

India-China Sikkim border standoff is a deadlock between Indian and Chinese soldiers over the construction of a road by the latter in Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction. The standoff has been continuing for over three weeks, adding tension to the Sino-Indian relations. Dokalam is the Bhutanese name of the region which is recognised by India as Doka La. China claims it as a part of its Donglang region. At present, China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the area. However, Bhutan has no diplomatic ties with China and it is supported militarily and diplomatically by India.

Doka La is also India’s last military post on the trijunction of its boundary with Bhutan and China, according to PTI. The standoff started after Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road in the Dokalam region, which overlooks the strategic Chumbi Valley, last month. On June 29, IE reported diplomatic sources as saying the row on the Doklam plateau involved “troops serving India’s Brigade-sized mission at Ha – a formation meant to train Bhutan’s armed forces, but which also deploys alongside the Royal Bhutan Army to patrol its frontiers against China.”

Two Indian officials had also earlier told IE that China had “privately complained” about Indian troops attacking a Chinese road construction team on June 4-5, leading to an unarmed brawl. China had also destroyed Indian bunkers on the Bhutan side of the border in retaliation on June 5.