Sikkim on way to achieve 100 per cent literacy, says CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has said that the Himalayan state is headed towards achieving 100 per cent literacy. Addressing a public meeting, during his ongoing 32-day tour of the state, in the East district yesterday, Chamling said his government has given top priority to education and ensured that students from poor families get access to quality education. “Sikkim is steadily moving towards being a 100 per cent literate state,” Chamling said.

Chamling said that his government has set up 26 colleges and seven universities in the past two years to provide quality education to students. A medical college and a veterinary college will be set up in the state and Sikkimese students will be given free education in these colleges, the chief minister said.

“We are also coming up with our own state university,” Chamling said. “The purpose of education should be to become good human beings for which the students must change their mindset,” he added.