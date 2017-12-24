Sikandra bypoll: BJP beats Samajwadi Party, Congress, even as BSP puts up no-show in Kanpur (Rural) district election

The by-election was conducted on the account of the death of the sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22. Mathura Prasad Pal died due to illness.



Continuing the victorious run for Bharatiya Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Pal defeated Samajwadi party candidate Seema Sachan by nearly 11,000 votes in the Sikandra Assembly by-election in Kanpur (Rural) district. The election took place on December 21 and the results of that have been announced on Sunday. The Sikandra assembly forms one of the five seats that make Etawah Lok Sabha seat. The constituency was already being ruled by the party. The Sikandra Assembly seat is famous as the renowned and notorious bandit Phoolan Devi belonged to this constituency.

The UP chief electoral officer’s office noted that BJP’s Ajit Pal got 73,284 votes. The number of votes amounted to 44.86 per cent. Meanwhile, Seema Sachan from Samajwadi Party got a good amount of votes but fell short of the BJP contestant. Seema Sachan got 61,423 votes which accounted for 37.60 per cent of the total votes. The BJP candidate won by nearly 11,861 votes. The candidate fielded by Congress Party, Prabhakar Pandey got 19,084 votes. Contrary to Samajwadi Party and Congress party poll deal during the last assembly elections, both the parties had decided to go solo in the by-poll this time. In the by-polls, no candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party contested.

During the counting of votes, there were reports of broken electronic voting machines (EVMs). Members of the Samajwadi party and Congress party claimed EVMs were broken. They called out to the authorities and said that they broke the machines to make the BJP nominee win the election. Ratan Kant Pandey who is the Superintendent of Police denied any such disturbance during the counting of votes.

“The SP and Congress candidates twice attempted to create a nuisance, claiming that the seals of the EVMs were broken. The EVMs had three seals and all of those, including the presiding officer’s seal, were intact,” he said. On December 21, braving cold weather, nearly 53 per cent of the total 3.21 lakh eligible voters had exercised their franchise in the by-poll.

In 1983, the bandit Phoolan Devi surrendered to the police. Post her jail term she successfully contested the 1996 Lok Sabha election from Samajwadi Party and became the Member of Parliament from Mirzapur. In 2001, Phoolan Devi was shot dead outside her Delhi residence.

Meanwhile, in Sabang, West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress won the seat in Sabang Assembly by-election with 1,06,179 votes. Elsewhere, in Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar constituency in particular, TTV Dhinakaran declared himself as the “true political heir” of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. He won the by-election in RK Nagar assembly seat in Tamil Nadu by a huge margin against the EPS-OPS faction of AIADMK.