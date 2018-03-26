‘Siddaramaiah wears Rs 40 lakh watch; indicates corruption’: Amit Shah targets Karnataka CM in Shivamogga

Shah said that a retired Supreme Court judge from Karnataka has termed Congress government as number one in corruption.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday targeted Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah in Shivamogga. Addressing a pre-election rally, Shah claimed that Siddaramaiah wears an Rs. 40 lakh watch. “How many people can afford a watch worth Rs. 40 lakh? Mr. Siddaramaiah is the socialist leader who wears watch worth Rs. 40 lakh, that indicates how much corruption they have done,” Shah said. Attacking Siddaramaiah over allegations of corruption, Shah said that a retired Supreme Court judge from Karnataka has termed Congress government as number one in corruption.

Shah further highlighted the initiatives taken up by Narendra Modi government for the development of Karnataka. “Modi govt imposed 100% import tax on Supari to protect the farmers of Karnataka,” he said. The BJP chief further promised an investment of Rs. 500 crore in Shivamogga. “Once BJP forms the government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa in Karnataka, we will set up research and development centre for arecanut (supari) with the investment of Rs. 500 crore in Shivamogga,” Shah said.

Addressing the rally in Shivamogga, the BJP chief also accused Congress of ignoring interests of Supari farmers of Karnataka. “While Congress policies ignored the interests of Supari farmers of Karnataka, Modi govt increased the minimum import price for Supari from Rs. 162 per kg to Rs. 251 per kg after coming to power at the centre,” he added. Amit Shah further lauded BS Yeddyurappa, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka, as a leader who focuses on the needs of the farmers. “Yeddyurappa Ji had taken a ‘Padyatra’ of 65 kms in 1982 for the farmers in Karnataka. He continues to fight for farmers,” Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Shah kicked-off his two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka by visiting and seeking blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddhaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, a seer of the Lingayat community. Shah’s meeting with the seer is being seen as an attempt to reach out to the Lingayats/Veeshaivas. The Lingayats/Veeshaivas are two of the most dominating in the state and form a major voter base for the BJP. Shah’s visit gains significance as it comes in the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government’s move to recommend to the Centre to accord a religious minority tag to the two communities.