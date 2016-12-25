Siddaramaiah in fresh controversy, caught on camera getting his shoe lases tied

His office later clarified that the person who tied his laces but a relative. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed in fresh trouble today when he was caught on camera getting his shoe laces tied by a person in Mysuru. However, his office later clarified that the person who tied his laces but a relative.

There seem to be on no end of controversies following him. Few months, a woman supporter planted an affectionate kiss on his cheek, at an event at Bengaluru.

He was given a peck on his cheek by Sandhya Girija a member of a Taluk panchayat, at an event organised to felicitate members of local bodies from the Kuruba community, to which Siddaramaiah belong too.

It is hereby clarified that the person tying CM Siddaramaiah’s shoe laces is not his staff but his relative: Media Adviser to Karnataka CM — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

The moment was was broadcast across local TV channels, creating further embarrassment for him. Following this, he explained that his supporter’s action was like a child’s kiss to her parent. Girija too explained that she became emotional, as he hails from the CM’s home constituency of Varuna.

#WATCH: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah caught on camera while getting his shoe laces tied by a person, in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/HSgIysInkz — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

However, in the social media, the issue had started trending, with several comments criticising the incident. But some others also described the incident as perfectly innocent.

Earlier this year, he landed in another controversy, when the chief minister was gifted a costly watch.