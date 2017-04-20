Shunglu report: Congress files complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The move came after three-member Shunglu Committee questioned irregularities in the allotment of land by Arvind Kejriwal-led government. (PTI)

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken on Thursday filed a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention from Corruption Act in regard with the Shunglu report. “We have approached Delhi Police and filed the complaint under Prevention from Corruption act against Arvind Kejriwal and his co-workers. On Nov 27, the report of Shunglu committee was out in front wherein Kejriwal was accused of serious corruption charges. Till now no action has been taken by the central government,” Maken said. He added that the report came into light when he himself exposed it with the help of Right to Information (RTI).

“Although the government had a look into the matter but no action has been initiated yet. I believe Kejriwal and Central Government are supporting each other and this is the reason why Kejriwal is still not getting punished. I want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stop helping his government,” Maken asserted. He further said he also took the matter to President Pranab Mukherjee’s door.

“If no action will be taken then we will consult the judiciary system. We will also send the report to the CBI to take the issue under Prevention of Corruption Act,” he added. The move came after three-member Shunglu Committee questioned irregularities in the allotment of land by Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The committee, set up by former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, in its above 100-page report, raised questions on the allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue – a minister’s bungalow used as party office – to Aam Aap Party (AAP).

“Allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue, known as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg (Ministers residences), to AAP. On 08.10.2015 Chief Secretary circulated a decision of the Cabinet approving allotment of land to political parties for construction of offices. The Cabinet “feels that there is an elected Government in National Capital Territory of Delhi and it has the prerogative to frame its own guidelines to allot land, to the political parties having their representation in Delhi Legislative Assembly…… Since Land is a reserved subject this decision should be deemed null and void. It is clear that this decision to allot land to political parties was really to validate allotment of government accommodation to AAP,” the report read.

Shunglu Committee , headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) V.K. Shunglu, was formed by Jung after Delhi High Court gave primacy to the LG in Delhi administrative affairs in August last year.