Shun negativity, focus on country’s success stories: PM Narendra Modi to media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invoked late President APJ Abdul Kalam to urge the media to give up negativity and focus on positive developments to help give direction to the country. Modi made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the ‘Hindustan Times Leadership Summit – 2017’ here. The prime minister also said that each institution involved in nation building should identify challenges before the country and resolve to solve these at their respective levels by 2022, when the country completes 75 years of independence. “He (Kalam) had few years ago asked why our media is so negative? These are not my words, (he had said) why is that in India, we are embarrassed of our capabilities and achievements? “We are a great country, we have unprecedented stories of success. Still, we refuse to accept them. Why it is so? These were Kalam’s words,” Modi said.

The prime minister suggested that the media can discuss the issue in seminars and their newsrooms to bring about an “irreversible change”. “I urge the media to be resolute and also inspire others. Be part of this journey of resolution the way you played an active role in turning the Clean India mission into a public campaign…increase your partnership…cooperate in giving direction to the country,” he urged.