Shrikant Sharma says Yogi Adityanath to ‘power-up’ UP, electricity for all by 2018, no power cuts at night during exams

Shrikant Sharma said it has been planned to provide round the clock electricity in all district headquarters across Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has promised to provide electricity to every household in the state before 2018. Also, it has decided to change the timings of power cuts during the examinations periods. In the press conference of chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government on Friday, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma announced the ambitious decision of the government. The minister said, it has been planned to provide round the clock electricity in all district headquarters across the state, while the tehsils will get 20 hours of power supply every day. Giving a relief to the villages that witnesses massive outages, Sharma announced the plan to provide 18 hours of electricity per day. Besides announcing the “power” plan, the minister also appealed people not to take the law into their hands on imposing liquor ban in the state. In strong words, Sharma said that action will be taken against any such complaints.

In the first cabinet meeting of the state government, the ministers cleared the proposal of farm loan waiver – a poll promise of the saffron party – amounting Rs 36,359 crore including writing-off NPA. The next meeting of the cabinet is set to hold on April 11. However, in between, the government has announced this “power” plan citing welfare of people.

WATCH | Yogi Adityanath advises cabinet to refrain from making uncalled statements, says Shrikant Sharma

The minister later in his tweet mentioned Yogi Adityanath has ordered to change the timings of power cuts during the examinations period. He said there will no outages during night hours so that the students can easily study at that period of time.

ALSO READ | Yogi Adityanath vows 5 lakh new power connections in 100 days

Earlier, last night, the government also declared to change the names of all state government’s schemes starting with ‘Samajwadi’ and replace it with a less party-oriented “Mukhya Mantri Yojana.” The UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, in his tweet, said, “All State Samajwadi named schemes to be now called Mukhya Mantri Yojna & Central schemes by central names in UP.”