Show cause notice to 15 Congress councillors for boycotting mayoral election

The Amritsar District Congress chief today issued show cause notice to 15 municipal councillors for boycotting the official programme of the election of Amritsar mayor here. They were also asked to respond why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for not attending the official programme yesterday. “We have issued show cause notice to 15 councillors for not attending election programme of Amritsar mayor and the oath-taking ceremony,” Amritsar District Congress chief Jugal Kishore said. “They have been asked to respond to the notice within five days,” he further said. In an embarrassment for Congress, 15 municipal councillors, supporters of Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, yesterday boycotted the official programme of the election of Amritsar Mayor. They had said they stayed away from the programme because Sidhu was not invited to it.

The councillors had even held a press conference, instead of attending the programme. Among Congress councillors who boycotted the Amritsar Mayor election included Jatinder Singh Bhatia, Ajit Singh Bhatia, Shalinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh Chahal, Rakesh Madan, Daman Uppal, Sunita Madan, Parminder Kaur, Greesh Sharma and Jatinder Sonia. Karamjit Singh Rintu was yesterday unanimously elected as Amritsar’s mayor after a meeting of municipal Councillors in the presence of Cabinet minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa here.