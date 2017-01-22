Short stories on conflict backdrop to be released at Jaipur Literature Festival

A collection of short stories based on conflict areas in the country including Kashmir, “Half Life”, will be released at the Jaipur Literature Festival tomorrow. (PTI)

A collection of short stories based on conflict areas in the country including Kashmir, “Half Life”, will be released at the Jaipur Literature Festival tomorrow. The book has been written by CRPF DIG Nitu D Bhattacharya.

“The book contains short stories based on real life situations. The stories look at the conflict from various facets taking in experiences of women on both sides of the conflict.

“They reflect the immense courage it requires to expose families to potential danger,” the officer said today.

The stories exhibit the psychological effect this has on the loved ones of a soldier on the ground.

The book will be released by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd).