Shopian firing case: SC halts probe against Major Aditya till April 24; top developments so far

Shopian firing case: Relief to Major Aditya, SC holds investigation till April 24

After the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday outlined that Major Aditya Kumar has not been named as an accused in the First Information Report in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian firing case, the Supreme Court has put the investigation into the death of three civilians killed in army firing on hold. The stay by the apex court on the investigation will be effective until April 24, the next date of hearing. The decision to stay the probe comes after a status report was submitted to the apex court by the state government claiming that the FIR doesn’t name Major Aditya as an accused in the case. However, when the court inquired as to whether Major Aditya will be named as an accused in the FIR or not, the state government said that it depends on the investigation. While stating the decision, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra observed that Major Aditya cannot be treated as an ordinary criminal by the court.

Here is what happened so far in the case:

1. At least three civilians were killed on January 28 when an army convoy opened fire at a stone-pelting mob in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. This prompted Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to order an inquiry into the incident.

2. A controversy sparked when it was learnt that the police had named Major Aditya and his unit instead of filing a generic First Information Report that does not name anyone.

3. Slamming the FIR, Lt Gen D Anbu, commander, Northern Command, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the army had conducted its own probe into the incident and arrived at the conclusion that the soldiers had to resort to firing after they were “provoked to the ultimate”. He added that the J&K police have ‘prematurely’ put Major Aditya’s name in the FIR.

4. PDP’s alliance partner BJP raised strong objections against the FIR. The party leaders claimed that the army officer cannot be named in the FIR as the convoy was on bona fide military duty in an area under AFSPA. The army filed a counter FIR in the case.

5. In February, Lt Colonel Karamveer Singh, father of Major Aditya and a serving officer of the Indian army, challenged the police case in the court saying it violates the fundamental rights of his son.

For those unaware of the incident, on January 28, the Indian Army reportedly opened fire on a stone-pelting mob. After the incident, the defence spokesperson said that the people started unprovoked violence when an army convoy was passing through Ganovpora. He added that the army opened fire only when the mob tried to lynch an unconscious junior commissioned officer.