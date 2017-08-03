Shopian encounter: Major including 2 Armymen martyred; 10 things to know

Shopian encounter: Two Army personnel, including a Major, were killed today in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. (ANI image)

Shopian encounter: Two Army personnel, including a Major, were killed today in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, according to reports. This comes days after top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and Pakistani national Abu Dujana was killed in Pulwama. Notably, authorities yesterday had imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar in view of a separatist strike against the killing of a civilian, caught in the crossfire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama, police was quoted as saying by PTI.

Here are top 10 things you want to know about Shopian encounter:

1. A cordon and search operation was launched by Army in Zaipora area of Shopian late last night following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

2. During the search operation, the militants fired upon the party of security forces in which three Army personnel were injured, the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

3. The injured were taken to Army’s 92 base hospital in Shopian.

4. During treatment, Major Kamlesh Pandey and Sepoy Tanzin Chhultim succumbed to the injuries. The other jawan was undergoing treatment, ANI reported.

5. Meanwhile, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in another encounter with security forces at the Sugan village of Shopian district.

6. Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam on Thursday said that two terrorists, who were gunned down, had multiple cases registered against them.

7. SSP Sridhar Patil said that the security forces got a tip off in connection with the presence of Hizbul militants in the district following which they carried out the operation. Patil further said that the encounter lasted for half an hour where the two militants namely Akib Itu and Sohail Rather were killed. Both the militants were residents of Kulgam district, ANI reported.

Watch this video

8. The security officials also recovered one AK 47 rifle, magazines, ammunition and one INSAS rifle which belonged to a guard from Budgam.

9. Police have initiated a probe and the investigation into the matter was underway.

10. The mobile Internet facility has remained suspended in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure.