Shopian case: DG J&K police SP Vaid makes this request to people after cross-firing that killed at least six

Shopian firing: SP Vaid urges the people of Kashmir to live peacefully

In the wake of a gun-fight that took place on March 4 in Shopian, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid has urged the people of the state to shun violence and said that nothing can be achieved through this. He added that violence only causes loss of lives and asked the people to live peacefully. Reportedly, the Shopian firing incident claimed six lives including four civilians and two militants. Commenting on the incident, Vaid said one must not pick up gun and avoid the path of terror. Assuring that the situation in the area is now under control, Vaid said the troops retaliated only after they were attacked and that the matter is being investigated.

Giving details on the incident, Vaid said that at an army naka (check point), two vehicles were asked to stop, but the people sitting inside them opened fire. The army replied to the ambush in which six people got killed. He also said that the police recovered two weapons from the site. He added that the information regarding the weapons recovered will be out soon. He further said that the police is investigating the background of the other four killed during the incident apart from the two militants.

He also praised the return of a local youth from militant ranks to his family. Appreciating the development, he urged all the mothers to appeal to their sons to return. Highlighting the crucial role that parenting can play in checking extremism, he expressed hope that the Kashmiri youth will retrace from the path of terror adding that the essential part of parenting is to hold dialogue with children and engage them so that they do not go astray and take to petty crimes.

He also commented on the deportation of Rohingya Muslims, saying that very soon the Centre will address the issue as it is a matter involving two nations. As of now, the security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the district after the incident.