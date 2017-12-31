Shootout in Delhi: Man shot in posh Greater Kailash; Rich Bratz 17 bar in danger of losing permit

Amidst a heated conversation, a man was shot outside Rich Bratz 17 bar in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area at 3:30 am on Sunday. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Amidst a heated conversation, a man was shot outside Rich Bratz 17 bar in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area at 3:30 am on Sunday. The man was shot over a parking row. After the accused shot the man, the suspect was nabbed and handed over to police. The brawl between the man and the suspect happened inside the pub which continued outside when the Greater Kailash Police received a call in regard to a firing that took place at the parking area of GK 1 market. When police reached the spot, the victim, Vinay Bati (30) a resident of Sarita Vihar was found shot and he had to be taken to the trauma centre with a bullet injury near the collarbone. Meanwhile, residents and bystanders had thrashed the accused, Umesh Aditya Kumar. He also had to be moved to a trauma centre.

People present in the area said that at around 2 am the accused and the victim were heard engaged in a heated argument over a parking space in the area. The argument continued for some time, following which Umesh shot Vinay and injured him, according to India Today. Police has seized the weapon and has also registered a case of attempt to murder and has sent investigative teams to inspect the crime scene. According to doctors, Vinay is recovering well and will be discharged soon, while Umesh will be arrested after he is discharged by the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya has said that entering pubs and restaurants with weapons is a violation of licence terms and conditions and the local police will write to the licensing bureau to cancel the permit of that pub. The DCP also said that local cops have been asked to keep a strict vigil at all the pubs, restaurants and eateries and also to increase the security staff of the places to prevent such incidents.