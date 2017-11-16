Sholay in Telangana? Not quite! Man climbs on tower, this is what he wanted from wife

Man on top of tower in Telangana. (Source: video grab)

There is no doubt that our daily life somewhere has a ‘Bollywood tadka’ in it. Evey now and then we come up with some one-liner from our favourite movie and use it in our lives. However, one man in Telangana took it to a whole new level. Remember that iconic scene from Sholay where Veeru (Dharmendra) climbed atop a water tank and threatened to commit suicide if he was not allowed to marry his love Basanti (Hema Malini)? A kind of similar incident took place in Jagital town of Telangana, only this time it wasn’t for love but for a divorce! According to a report by The Indian Express, this doctor from Telangana climbed a mobile tower and threatened to jump, asking for a divorce from his wife.

The man was later identified as Dr Ajay Kumar. He had climbed the mobile phone tower demanding a divorce from his wife. They were married seven years ago and have a four-year-old daughter. His wife Lasya had earlier filed harassment case against him, but she withdrew it later. He claimed this as a reason for demanding a divorce. Kumar sent the whole town into a frenzy as he hauled up on the tower for four hours! The police were notified and they rushed to the spot to calm him down. He threw a letter from the tower to explain his situation. Here is a video of the incident:

Ajay refused to come down even after hours of discussion. Somehow police managed to convince him to come down and his wife signed the divorce papers there in front of the authorities. The drama reportedly continued for four hours.

After the incident, the Jagtial town police inspector Prakash told Mirror that Ajay and Lasya were married for seven years and they had differences. He added that Lasya had gone to her parents place three years ago but returned after a patch up. However, after differences cropped up again, Lasya slapped dowry harassment under Indian Penal Code section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC and also filed a domestic violence case against him.