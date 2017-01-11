Shoe thrown at Parkash Singh Badal at Bhatinda

Shoe Hurled at Parkash Singh Badal at Bhatinda. (Source: PTI)

A shoe was hurled at Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while he was promoting his political party for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. The former president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) who has been the Punjab chief minister since 2007 was present in Bhatinda when this incident took place. The incident happened during his Janta Darbar meeting.

The people of Punjab are not impressed by the work done by Badal government. On the first day of his campaign, the Akali Dal chief was disrupted during his speech by the poor segment of the Lalbhai village who claimed that they didn’t get the promised grants for construction of toilets. A similar incident took place in 2014 when Parkash Badal was at a function in Isru of Khanna, and a man threw a shoe at him. On Sunday, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal received a similar treatment from the people of Kandhwala village in Jalalabad who pelted stones at his convoy on the first day of his political campaign.

Parkash Singh Badal is expected to contest from the Lambi constituency while his son, Sukhbir Singh Badal might stand for the Jalalabad constituency. During his speech at Lambi, Badal targeted Congress and criticised it for not fulfilling its promises while remaining in power for about 60 years. He is currently the part of Narendra Modi led-NDA government at center. With just few months left in Punjab elections these incidents are not a good sign for the Shiromani Akali Dal.