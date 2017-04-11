Shocking! Triple Talaq victim hangs herself in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh

Scores of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh have been demanding a ban on Triple Talaq and Halala. (IE file)

A Triple Talaq victim in Uttar Pradesh committed suicide by hanging herself, according to a report. The report by ETV UP/UK said that the incident happened in village Tikaura under Paikvalia police station of district Basti. According to the report, the woman was divorced by her husband 20 days ago but she was upset as she had to give her child to the husband.

Since the formation of new government in Uttar Pradesh, scores of Muslim women and their representative organization have urged CM Yogi Adityanath to frame a policy against the practice of Triple Talaq, which allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife just by saying ‘talaq’ thrice. Several reports have recently shown that many Muslim men even resort to innovative ways like WhatsApp, letter and voice call to divorce their wives.

A policy against Triple Talaq was one of the issues promised by BJP during the recently concluded Assembly election in the state. The Centre is already fighting a case in this regard in the Supreme Court, while the UP government is also expected to come up with a policy to deal with this issue.

In the Supreme Court today, the Centre said that the practices of ‘triple talaq’, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women. They also deny them fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Centre submitted a new application before SC, reiterating its earlier stand and said that these practices make Muslim women “unequal and vulnerable” as compared to men of their community as well as women belonging to other communities.

“The practices which are under challenge, namely, triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy are practices which impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women and render them unequal and vulnerable qua men belonging to their own community, women belonging to other communities and also Muslim women outside India,” the Centre said.

“There are unreasonable classifications which arise from practices such as those under challenge in the present petition, which deny to Muslim women the full enjoyment of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” it added.

