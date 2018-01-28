Shocking! Three girls slapped 168 times by fellow classmates in Madhya Pradesh allegedly on teacher’s order

In a shocking incident, a teacher allegedly made students of the entire class slap three girls for six days for not completing the homework. (Image: Representational Image: IE)

In a shocking incident, a teacher allegedly made students of the entire class slap three girls for six days for not completing the homework. A science teacher, Manoj Kumar Verma, of Jhauba district of Madhya Pradesh, ordered students to give two slaps to each girl for six days. Reportedly, each of the victims was slapped almost 168 times. According to a report by Times of India, father of one of the victims has filed a complaint with the police and is seeking legal help over whom to arrest. Meanwhile, authorities of Jawahar Navodaya Residential School have conceded the beating and have dubbed the treatment as ‘friendly punishment.’ They have further explained that the teacher is not allowed to give corporal punishment, so he asked students to slap them in a friendly manner. According to the complaint filed to Thandla police, the father has written that the three students of Class 6th had not completed their science homework on January 11, following which, their science teacher Manoj Kumar Verma, ordered the entire class to two slaps to his daughter for next six days.

He further explained that the slapping by the fellow classmates has caused mental and physical trauma to his daughter, who is terrified going to the school. He added that his daughter was unwell and that’s why she didn’t complete her homework. The principal of the school has said that the teachers cannot punish the students who are weak in studies and hence, they made other students do that. The students were not hit hard and it was a friendly punishment. Speaking to TOI, Thandla IC Sher Singh Baghel said that they are looking into the matter and have sought help from government lawyers to see who could be accused – the teacher who ordered the students or the students who followed the teacher’s instructions.

He further said that the students have accepted that the punishment was given to 2-3 students by Verma. However, the police haven’t registered the case as of now. The victim is also sent for medical examination and no injuries are been reported so far. According to the probe, it has been found that the victim was slapped only on one day and not six days.