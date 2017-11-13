Shocking! Robbers dig tunnel to a Bank of Baroda branch in Navi Mumbai, loot 27 lockers

(Source: PTI) Top News HDFC Bank savings account minimum average monthly balance: Norms changed, see how you are affected

The staffers of the Bank of Baroda's Juinagar branch in Navi Mumbai were in for a shock, on Monday, after they realised the robbers had looted valuables from as many as 27 lockers. Their modus operandi was very much movie-like; initially, they dug a tunnel through an adjacent shop and trespassed into the bank to carry out the plunder. It is still unclear whether the incident took place on Saturday or a Sunday as the bank was closed over the weekend. It only came to light when a depositor wanted to view his valuables in a locker at the Navi Mumbai branch. When the customer and a bank officer entered the locker room, they found that 27 lockers had been broken into. They also spotted a tunnel in the room, which led to the adjacent shop. The burglars actually dug up the tunnel across five shops to reach the bank and carry out the robbery.

“The culprits made a tunnel from the adjacent gaala [shop] and entered the locker room. They stole cash and jewellery, and made their escape through the tunnel,” said a police officer from Sanpada police station, on condition of anonymity to the Hindustan Times. The common feature of all locker hiring agreements states, “As per safe deposit memorandum of hiring locker, the bank will not be responsible for any loss or damage of the contents kept in the safe deposit vault as a result of any act of war or civil disorder or theft or burglary and the contents will be kept by the hirer at his or her sole risk and responsibility. The value of the ornaments taken away is yet to be assessed. The police are investigating the incident. More details are awaited in the case.