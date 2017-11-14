Shocking revelations by jail inmate of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: ‘No one has seen Baba in prison’

‘Ram Rahim does no work in the jail’ (Photo from ANI and social media)

It seems Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and controversies go hand in hand! Now, some seriously shocking revelations have been made by a jail inmate of convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Rahul Jain, a convict who is out on bail, has revealed that the jail authorities say Baba is in the same jail, but no one has seen him there. “No one is allowed to go wherever Baba is kept. All other inmates are locked up whenever Ram Rahim is let out of his cell, as he usually goes to the canteen to get water, milk, or juice,” Rahul Jain said revealing that Ram Rahim is enjoying himself inside the prison.

‘Baba ENJOYS perks’

Rahul claims that the attitude of jail authorities towards Ram Rahim is different as compared to other prisoners. The self-styled godman enjoys more perks and is given special treatment, as per Rahul.

‘Prisoners are being deprived of basic necessities because of Baba’

“Ever since Ram Rahim was admitted in jail, other prisoners are being deprived of basic necessities,” Rahul said. “Since he came, everyone is having a lot of problems. Earlier, we used to freely roam inside the campus, food was also good, but all that changed. Our basic necessities like clothes and shoes also stopped coming in. Our fellow prisoner, Ashok then approached the judge, who then pulled up the jail authorities. The supply gradually began after that,” Jain added. Rahul also informed that the inmates had also held a strike against the injustice, but it did not change the situation.

‘Ram Rahim is NOT working in the jail’

Rahul Jain even rebuffed the reports about Ram Rahim working in the jail. “Jail authorities say he works, but we don’t believe it. Since we have never seen him, he might or might not be working,” he said.

‘Ram Rahim meets visitors for 2 HOURS’

“While rest of the prisoners can only meet visitors for 20 minutes, Ram Rahim’s visitors are allowed for two hours,” Jain further divulged.

‘SPECIAL food for Ram Rahim’

Rahul Jain revealed that a special vehicle brings food for Ram Rahim.

Ram Rahim in jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping two sadhvis. Ram Rahim has been handed two sentences of ten years each for the two counts of rape and is locked up in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district of Haryana.