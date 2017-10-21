Shocking revelation in Harshita Dahiya murder case: Police share details of how the Haryana folk artiste was killed



Harshita Dahiya, Harishita murder case, Haryana folk dancer, harshita dahiya killed, harshita dahiya murder, murder of harshita dahiya, (File Photo: Facebook)

Days after Harishita Dahiya’s sensational murder case, Haryana police on Friday said the Haryanvi folk singer was purposefully murdered on Tuesday evening by four associates of her brother-in-law Dinesh Karala. Speaking to media, Panipat SP Rahul Sharma said that accused Dinesh Karala has admitted to plotting the conspiracy to murder her during police interrogation, The Indian Express reported. The report added that Karala was brought from Jhajjar jail on a production warrant on Thursday. The police produced Karala before the court, which sent him to four-day police remand.

As said by police, Karala, husband of Harshita’s sister Lata, had a long dispute with Dahiya’s family. Lata told police that she got married to Dinesh of Delhi’s Karala village in 2012 but had to leave her husband after a dispute between the couple. Making shocking revelations, Lata alleged that her husband had raped Harshita in 2014 and a case was registered at Delhi’s Kanjhawala police station on the complaint of her mother Premo Devi.

Premo Devi too was shot dead on December 17, 2014, at her house in Narela. A case was registered against Dinesh on the basis of Harshita’s statement. Lata further alleged that Harshita was the prime witness in both the cases and Karala was putting pressure on her to not make a statement before the court. “Dinesh got her killed to prevent her from recording her evidence in court,” Sharma said. Police also told media that Dinesh has revealed the names of his four accomplices who killed Harshita but they “could not be disclosed at the moment”.

“Dinesh is a notorious gangster. Twelve criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and dacoity, have been registered against him in Sonipat, Jind, Jhajjar and Delhi,” Sharma was quoted as saying in IE report.