Shocking remark: Go and sell your wife, says Aurangabad DM Kanwal Tanuj on toilet query about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

The DM of Aurangabad was addressing a public gathering on a cleanliness drive in Jamhore village of the Aurangabad district. (ANI/Video grab)

The effort to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by Bihar’s Aurangabad District Magistrate Kanwal Tanuj turned controversial when the official said that those who cannot build a toilet at home, should do something that is sho0cking. The DM was addressing a public gathering on a cleanliness drive in Jamhore village of the Aurangabad district. Speaking to the villagers, the DM said that due to lack of toilets at home, women go out. This many times result in women get raped and harassed. Talking about the Centre’s scheme to build toilets, he said that it only costs Rs 12,000 for the construction of the toilet and asked is 12,000 more than anyone’s wife’s dignity? However, his attempt to relate the need for toilets with the dignity of women did not go well and it raked up a controversy.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the official was heard asking the gathering “Is there any man who would tell me that take the dignity of my wife and give me Rs 12,000? Is there anyone like that?” On this, when a villager said that he did not have enough money to build a toilet at home, Tanuj said he should then sell his wife.

#WATCH Aurangabad’s DM Kanwal Tanuj says, ” go sell your wife” to a person while addressing a public gathering on cleanliness (22.07) #Bihar pic.twitter.com/kqkQpVdC1q — ANI (@ANI_news) July 23, 2017

In a 32 seconds video, the official was clearly shown irked by the villager’s reply, which was, “I do not have the money to build a toilet.” Replying to which, DM said, “I will talk to you.” But when the villager repeated the same thing, he shouted,”If that is the case then go and sell your wife.” He did not stop here and further said, “If this is the mentality then go and auction the dignity of your home and tell the government you will not be able to construct a toilet,” said DM Tanuj. So many people talk about advance payment, they get the advance and then spend it on useless things, added Tanuj in the gathering.