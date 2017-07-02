Shocking photo shows body of dead woman carried in rickshaw for postmortem in Firozabad

The unfortunate incident took place earlier in the day in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad when the body of a woman who after being hit by a train was carried in a rickshaw for postmortem. (Photo: ANI)

In a shocking event, a dead woman’s body was carried for postmortem in a rickshaw instead of an ambulance. The unfortunate incident took place earlier in the day in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad when the body of a woman who after being hit by a train was carried in a rickshaw for postmortem. The identity of the woman is unknown and further details have not been disclosed. This is not the first time when the dead have been disrespected. Earlier in the month of June, a man from Bihar’s Purnia district was forced to carry his wife’s dead body on a motorcycle to his residence for the last rites. According to reports, the man was not provided with any mortuary van by the Purnia Sadar Hospital and he did not have the money to afford a private ambulance to carry his wife’s dead body. Therefore he was forced to carry the body on a bike.

60-year old Shankar Sah, who hails from Ranibari village of Purnia district, when asked about the incident said that his 50-year old wife Susheela Devi passed away due to an illness at the Purnia Sadar Hospital. When he failed to get any help from hospital authorities despite all efforts, he himself had to hold her as a pillion rider on a bike to reach home. He further said, “After the death of my wife I was told to take away the body and when I requested the medical staff on duty for a vehicle to carry it back to my village, they told me to arrange for it on my own,” as quoted by ANI.

A few days before this incident, a body of a destitute woman was taken in a garbage cart to the hospital in Muzaffarpur for post-mortem examination created outrage, forcing district officials to initiate a probe. Earlier, this year, relatives of another woman who died in Muzaffarpur, were forced to carry her body on foot for nearly 500 meters before they could hire an auto-rickshaw to take it home. They were also allegedly denied an ambulance at the hospital, the agency report said.