Shocking! Not just Pakistani officials, the country’s media also harassed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and sister; watch video

Indian Government has strongly reacted to the mistreatment given to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family members in Pakistan. However, it has emerged that it was not only the Pakistan government but also the jingoistic media of the country that hurled abuses and even heckled Jadhav’s wife and mother. A number of videos going viral on social media show the mistreatment given to Jadhav family. In one video, Pakistani journalists are seen asking them, “how does it feel to meet your son who is a killer?”

“Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli….. aap kya kahengi ispar? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about it?)'” one of the Pakistani scribes asked Jadhav’s wife Chetankul Jadhav. “Kya jazbaat hain apke apne qaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?),” another asked Jadhav’s mother Avanti Jadhav.

In some of the other videos, aired on Pakistani television channels, journalists were seen heckling Jadhav’s mother and wife. Ministry of External Affairs also slammed Pakistan for allowing the press to go near Jadhav family.

#WATCH Islamabad: Pakistani journalists heckle & harass #KulbhushanJadhav‘s mother & wife after their meeting with him, shout, ‘aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?’ & ‘aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?’ pic.twitter.com/MUYjPmHY6F — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

“We note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings,” India said. “The Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Shri Jadhav,” India said. “This was despite a clear agreement that the media would not be allowed close access,” it added.

Jadhav, an Indian national, was captured by Pakistan in March 2016 and was later sentenced to death by a military court. He was held guilty for espionage and sabotage – charges that India has strongly refuted. Later, his conviction was halted by International Court of Justice. Months after the development, Jadhav’s wife and mother were allowed to meet him behind a glass partition. Islamabad also projected the permission to allow Jadhav’s meeting with family as a “grand gesture”.