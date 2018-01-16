  3. After Dulquer Salman, actor Sunny Wayne posts a touching tribute to ‘Second Show’ actor Sidhu R Pillai

In a shocking news, Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai, who is the son of eminent producer P K R Pillai, was found dead in Goa. The actor was 27 years old. According to Manorama News report, his body had been identified by his mother on Monday.

By: | Updated: January 16, 2018 3:30 PM
Top News

After Dulquer Salman, actor Sunny Wayne also posted a touching tribute to Sidhu, which read, ”We all started from a single frame. You left this world without saying a word. Team Second Show won’t be the same anymore. Heartfelt condolences, my team!”

The actor’s friends are continuously posting emotional messages with photos on Sidhu’s personal Facebook page ever since the news broke. Following the news, actor Dulquer Salman tweeted, ”Disturbed and sad about the passing of Sidhu R Pillai.”

The tweet further read, ”Was an excited and vivacious youngster during Second Show. Prayers to his family.”

The young actor’s debut had been in the Malayalam film ‘Second Show’, along with superstar Mammootty’s son, Dulquer Salmaan who played the lead role and Sunny Wayne in a supporting role. Sidhu had also played a supporting role in ”Second Show” and he had also acted in a few short films. The film ”Second Show” was directed by a debutant – Srinath Rajendra and written by Vini Viswalal, the chilling narrative of which revolved around the tale of a man, who lived by the sword and came to a tragic end by the sword itself.

Producer PKR Pillai is a well-known name in the film industry. He has produced blockbuster hits in Malayalam cinema, such as Chitram, Vandanam and Amrutham Gamaya, among others.

