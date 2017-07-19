Shocking moment when minor boy hit by bike, hurled meters aways; watch video

In a 51 second video, the entire incident was captured. As the rider of motorbike did not stop his vehicle, therefore it is clearly a hit and run case. (Facebook/ Mptc Tirupathi)

In a heart-wrenching incident, a video of a minor boy who was hit by a motorbike as he ran suddenly to cross the road has emerged on the social media. In the video, a woman was waiting along with two children– a boy and a girl– to cross the road. However, the boy suddenly snatched his hand away and ran to cross the road. But he ran straight into a speeding motorbike and the impact was so great that boy was hurled far into the distance and then kept rolling. After the accident, the woman ran towards to boy who was not moving at all on the road.

In a 51 second video, the entire incident was captured. As the rider of motorbike did not stop his vehicle, therefore it is clearly a hit and run case. However, it cannot be ascertained from the video whether the boy was dead or alive. People nearby also ran towards the minor for help. There was a total chaos on the road as everyone started calling each other to arrange medical help. The video was shared by a Facebook user, Mptc Tirupathi. Commenting on the post, Ramesh Babu Challa, hoped that the boy was alive and he also pointed out that there should be speed breakers near bus stops.

Few days back, while sharing a 17-second video on YouTube, Erica Bylett said, “This guy merged onto the I-80E (Sacramento, CA) on his motorcycle as we were driving in the fast lane. As he merged, his bike would shake and wobble. He sometimes would only have one hand on the handle bars while it was shaking!! We couldn’t figure out why it was shaking, but we noticed it would only do it once he hit high speeds.”

“We paced him for 5-10 miles after watching him “almost” lose control (about 5 or 6 times), so I got my phone out, thinking “its only a matter of time before he crashes” and I wanted the video as evidence in case anyone else got hurt,” she added.