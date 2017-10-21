Shocking! Minor girl molested, beaten in Mumbai; incident captured in CCTV cameras

The 16-year-old was left with a fractured nose after he hit her aggressively. Police on Saturday said the incident took place in Kurla-Nehrunagar.

In a shocking video, which is being circulated on social media, shows a girl being molested and mercilessly beaten up by a man. The incident took reportedly took place in Mumbai on October 17 and the entire episode was recorded in a CCTV camera. The video shows a man attacking the girl following which she collapses on the ground. The 16-year-old was left with a fractured nose after he hit her aggressively. Police on Saturday said the incident took place in Kurla-Nehrunagar.

The man in the video was identified as Imran Shahid Shaikh. According to police, the accused was arrested on the day of the incident but was later granted bail by a local court.

The incident took place near SRA Building in Shramjeevi Nagar, Chembur at 7 pm, when the victim was going to her class with a friend at Adarsh Nagar in Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur.

After the incident, the accused threatened the girl and fled from the spot, police said. Sheikh had hit her on the nose with a metal object following which she collapsed and was bleeding profusely. After a complaint was filed, the accused was arrested on the same day. The investigating officer said that after being produced in the court, Sheikh was granted bail.