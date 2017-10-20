Shocking! Man forced to lick own spit from floor for entering sarpanch’s house; reason will horrify you

The incident took place in the Nalanda district of Bihar where the man had gone to the village chief’s house and entered without knocking. (Twitter/ANI)

In a rather shocking incident, an elderly man in his fifties was forced to spit and lick his own saliva from the ground for allegedly entering the Sarpanch’s house without asking. As reported by ANI, the incident took place in the Nalanda district of Bihar where the man had gone to the village chief’s house and entered without knocking. In a picture tweeted by ANI on Thursday, the 54-year-old man was seen kneeling and licking the ground with slippers lying around him. This incident angered the Bihar Minister Nand Kishore who assured to take strict action against culprits.

According to News Nation, it is also alleged that the man was beaten up by the women in the house who even threw slippers at him. Bihar Minister Nand Kishore condemned such behavior and told ANI, “Such incidents will not be tolerated, we will take strict action against the culprits.”

Quoting the Nalanda DM SM Thiyagarajan, Times of India reported that the man had gone to Sarpanch Surendra Yadav’s house late on Wednesday night for tobacco but there were no male members present in the house during that time. Thakur, the victim, had confirmed that he was overstepping his limits by entering the premises of the village chief without knocking. A thorough investigation has been launched to probe the matter by the district administration and the report is due within two days.