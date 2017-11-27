Shocking! Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav says ‘Narendra Modi ji ka khaal udhedva lenge’; video goes viral

Shocking statement by Tej Pratap for PM Modi. (Photo from ANI and PTI)

A shocking statement has been made by RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap. He was caught on camera giving a shocking statement about PM Narendra Modi. Lalu’s son Tej Pratap said, ‘Narendra Modi Ji ka khaal udhedva lenge’ (Will strip the skin off Narendra Modi ji). Tej Pratap’s reaction came when he was responding to a question on his father’s security downgrade. Earlier, it was reported that PM Narendra Modi led Central government has ordered the reduction of the security cover provided to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who till now was enjoying Z+ category protectee status. Reportedly, Union Home Ministry has now put Lalu Prasad into the Z category. Moreover, Centre has also withdrawn the NSG cover provided to him because according to rules a Z category protectee can’t get additional NSG cover security, media reports said.

On Sunday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who had allegedly threatened to disrupt the wedding of Sushil Modi’s son, had said he was not a criminal or terrorist and the Bihar Deputy chief minister should continue with the function without any worry or fear. His remarks came a day after the Deputy CM’s office announced that the venue of the December 3 wedding had been changed to Veterinary College ground (near Patna airport) from Shakha Maidan in Rajendra Nagar due to security reasons. “I am not a criminal or terrorist. Whatever I said at a public meeting should not have been taken literally by Modi. He should go ahead with the wedding without any worry or fear,” Yadav said. However, he said even if there was not any untoward incident involving me or my party, their (Sushil Modi/BJP) own men could create a ruckus to defame me”.

A video had surfaced last week purportedly showing Yadav threatening to disrupt the wedding. In the video aired by news channels, Yadav was seen delivering a speech in Aurangabad and saying: “I have been invited by Sushil Modi to attend the wedding of his son. If I go there I will expose him in public.” The former Bihar health minister was also heard threatening to indulge in violence at the wedding venue. Modi has levelled a number of allegations against Prasad’s family acquiring benami properties. The RJD has trashed all the allegations and accused the senior BJP leader of suffering from Lalu phobia.