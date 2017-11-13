Shocking! Karnataka Minister Anjaneya abuses cook for not serving tea at Bengaluru event

The minister in Siddaramaiah government was seen abusing the cooks at a state level Mochi convention in Koppal

In a shocking incident, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya was caught on camera abusing a cook for not serving tea on time. The minister in Siddaramaiah government was seen abusing the cooks at a state level Mochi convention in Koppal, Times Now reported. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. “Where is the officer? Call him. Where is the officer? The son of a ***** has not served tea yet,” Anjaneya was heard in the video. After the conversation, Anjaneya walks towards the room and says, “Get tea or coffee made for them soon.”

The event also saw the participation of former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar. The minister later downplayed the incident and said that his remarks were ‘in the heat of the moment’.

As per a report, the minister was not happy with the way the staff was treating the guests at the event and lashed out at the cook. He later told ANI: “See he is our boy and yes in anger I used that language. But then, I said sorry to him. No need to drag the issue.”