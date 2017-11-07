Indigo staffers tussle with passenger on tarmac at Delhi airport; watch video

(Source: PTI)

A controversy has surfaced at Delhi airport on Tuesday, with a video emerging that shows Indigo staff misbehaving with a passenger named Rajeev Katyal. He said, “I was standing under the shade of the aeroplane waiting for the bus when a person from the ground staff yelled at me and asked me to move away.” Katyal registered his disappointment saying, “Instead of yelling, why can’t you arrange the bus for us.” To this, the Indigo staff person rudely replied saying, “Don’t teach us our job.” Katyal narrated the unfortunate incident to Times Now. Meanwhile, the bus, for which Katyal was waiting for, came to the runway. Here is what happened next. Watch video:

When Katyal tried to board the bus, the Indigo staff pushed him back and stopped him from entering the bus. When Katyal protested, he was dragged and manhandled due to which he fell to the ground. He revealed that one person from the Indigo staff said to the other, “Isko rok yahan par, isko yahin sikhaate hai (Stop this man here, let us teach him a lesson).” No security personnel intervened in the matter.

#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/v2ola0YzqC — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

In the latest update on the incident, Civil Aviation Minister AG Raju has said, “Seeking report from DGCA. Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action”. Indigo has tweeted an apology for the incident saying ‘dignity of our passengers and staff is of utmost importance.’

We truly apologise to Mr. Rajiv Katiyal for this incident & assure him that the employee has been terminated. pic.twitter.com/9xZcSftgit — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2017

As per another tweet by the news agency, Indigo has claimed that the incident is being probed by the designated committee and action has been taken against the staff who was the main culprit, by immediately terminating his employment.