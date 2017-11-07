Shocking! Half-printed Rs 2000 note dispensed from ATM in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

“But when he looked at one of the Rs 2,000 notes he found that it had a tape in the middle and was half printed — with half of the note a white piece of paper.” (Photo: IE)

In a shocking incident, a man got a half-printed Rs 2000 note from an ATM in Shaheen Bagh on Monday. As reported by the Indian Express, the man who has been identified as Shadab approached the bank authorities with the fake Rs 2000 note which was dispensed from an ATM in Shaheen Bagh. Police was alerted soon after the news spread. Romil Baaniya, the DCP (southeast) while talking about the same said that a case has been registered at Jamia police station and police will take action under IPC Section 420. The incident has reported took place when Shadab left his vegetable stall and visited the ATM in Shaheen Bagh to withdraw Rs 10,000 on Monday afternoon.

A police officer familiar with the details of the case was quoted saying, “From the ATM, he got four Rs 2,000 notes, three Rs 500 notes and five Rs 100 notes. But when he looked at one of the Rs 2,000 notes he found that it had a tape in the middle and was half printed — with half of the note a white piece of paper.” Soon after Shadab raised the issue with the customer care of the bank who further asked him to visit the Bhogal branch. Following this, Shadab contacted the Yes back where he has his account and informed then about the whole case. The police was informed about the same thereafter.

A similar case took place earlier this year in southeast Delhi, where ATM in Sangam Vihar dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ and ‘Bhartiya Manoranjan Bank’ written on the notes. As soon as the news spread, a custodian of a cash management company was booked by the police for cheating.