Former Dance India Dance, Nach Baliye ‘participant’ turns robber to spend on ’20 girlfriends’, do films

Delhi police have arrested Adnan Khan – a dancer-turned-robber. (Representative image/PTI file)

A team of Delhi police has arrested a dancer-turned-robber in connection with a robbery incident at a pizza outlet in Dwarka. The accused, Adnan Khan, was allegedly the member of a gang that had robbed around Rs 3,50,000 after threatening the manager of Domino’s Pizza in Dwarka Sector 12 early this month. The case of robbery was registered at Dwarka North police station. Meanwhile, police have revealed shocking details about Adnan, who is a dancer and also participated in several TV reality shows.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Adnan told police that he turned to crime to fulfill his dream of working in films and spending “lavishly on ’20 girlfriends’.”

In a press statement, Delhi police said, the accused Adnan Khan, alias Addi, is a permanent resident of Delhi. A Class 10 dropout, Adnan had started taking dancing classes at an early age and also started dancing at social and public gatherings. Adnan started a YouTube Channel to showcase his dance performances and “took part in several TV dancing shows like Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Nach Baliye etc,” the police statement said.

“Though he could not make it to the top, he started getting invitations from other parts of the country for dance competitions and performances,” it added.

Adnan had also won ‘Mr. Uttarakhand’ dance competition in 2014. “Due to name and fame, he was very popular among girls and to earn money, he started dancing in Delhi clubs and restaurants etc,” police said.

However, Adnan couldn’t earn enough money from professional dancing. “He even got an offer for a role in Hindi film from a film director in Mumbai but money crunch was a big hurdle,” the statement said.

How Adnan turned to crime

According to police, Adnan was introduced to crime by a man-named Ram, who is a resident of his locality and previously involved in several criminal activities. “Ram assured him to give sufficient money in lieu of becoming a member of his gang during robbery/burglary etc. As he was already in dire need of money, Adnan joined Ram and got involved with him in the robbery at Domino’s Sector-12, Dwarka.”

When Ram was arrested after a few days of the robbery, Adnan had managed to flee from his home and stayed at different locations and changed mobile numbers to evade his arrest, police said.

However, the dancer-turned criminal’s luck ran out on 22 January when he was arrested at the Bus Stand, Dwarka Mor.