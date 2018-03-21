Shocking! Female friend prime suspect in acid attack on 23-year-old woman in Ghaziabad

The victim has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted to a city hospital. (Representative photo: IE)

In a shocking incident, a woman has been alleged to be responsible for an acid attack on her estranged friend in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has been reported from Mohan Nagar intersection, where two men on a bike threw a corrosive substance which is suspected to be acid on a 23-year-old woman while she was on her way to work. She has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted to a city hospital.

As per the report by the Hindustan Times, the attack took place when the woman was traveling in a shared auto-rickshaw near Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar intersection on Tuesday morning. Five co-passengers also suffered burns.

The victim’s family has alleged that a 25-year-old woman responsible for the attack. According to the family, the woman had been pressuring the victim not to terminate their friendship after it had soured due to some conflict between the two. The two had worked together in a company in Noida, however, the victim had changed the organisation and moved to a different job afterwards. The police quoted the victim’s family as saying the young woman and the victim had frequent altercations.

The father of the victim said that the woman had issued several threats and had followed his daughter regularly. Following which they had also lodged several complaints against her at Sahibabad police station and also at New Kondli police station, where she lives.

The victim has been admitted to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi. According to doctors, she has sustained 25 percent burns on her face and is in a critical condition. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under section 326a (throwing acid) against the woman along with two unidentified men.